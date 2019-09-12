BREWER, Maine (AP) — Zoning regulators have tabled their decision on a proposed 145-mile (230-kilometer) transmission line that would bring Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.

Land Use Planning Commission members agreed Wednesday to continue deliberations at their October meeting.

A spokesman said it was evident there was a lack of consensus .

Maine utility regulators have endorsed New England Clean Energy Connect, which also awaits approval from Maine's environmental agency.

The project includes cutting through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of western Maine wilderness.

Opponents concerned over forests and homegrown solar and wind projects are considering pushing for putting the $1 billion project to a statewide vote.

Supporters say the project would reduce regional electricity rates and carbon pollution. Central Maine Power promises to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives.