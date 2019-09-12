New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|260.65
|261.50
|258.80
|259.75 Down 1.30
|Oct
|261.05
|262.40
|259.45
|260.20 Down 1.35
|Nov
|261.15
|263.10
|260.70
|260.90 Down 1.35
|Dec
|262.30
|263.80
|260.05
|261.45 Down 1.35
|Jan
|261.90
|262.15
|261.90
|262.15 Down 1.30
|Feb
|262.35
|262.50
|261.50
|262.50 Down 1.30
|Mar
|263.20
|264.70
|261.25
|262.55 Down 1.25
|Apr
|263.05 Down 1.20
|May
|263.80
|265.30
|262.05
|263.20 Down 1.15
|Jun
|264.35
|264.35
|263.60
|263.75 Down 1.10
|Jul
|263.95 Down 1.05
|Aug
|264.55 Down 1.05
|Sep
|265.75
|265.75
|264.80
|264.80 Down 1.00
|Oct
|265.30 Down 1.00
|Nov
|265.75 Down 1.05
|Dec
|265.90
|Down .95
|Jan
|266.40
|Down .95
|Feb
|266.80
|Down .95
|Mar
|266.85
|Down .95
|Apr
|266.90
|Down .95
|May
|267.25
|Down .95
|Jun
|267.50
|Down .95
|Jul
|267.65
|Down .95
|Aug
|267.80
|Down .95
|Sep
|267.95
|Down .95
|Dec
|268.35
|Down .95
|Mar
|268.65
|Down .95
|May
|268.70
|Down .95
|Jul
|268.85
|Down .95
|Sep
|268.90
|Down .95
|Dec
|268.95
|Down .95
|Mar
|269.00
|Down .95
|May
|269.05
|Down .95
|Jul
|269.10
|Down .95
|Sep
|269.15
|Down .95
|Dec
|269.20
|Down .95
|Mar
|269.25
|Down .95
|May
|269.30
|Down .95
|Jul
|269.35
|Down .95