Dominican vibes and a youthful feel at Oscar de la Renta

By JOCELYN NOVECK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/12 00:57
Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. C

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar de la Renta's designing duo, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, looked to the homeland of the label's late, legendary founder for their latest show: the Dominican Republic.

They presented a jaunty collection with a youthful feel, while making clear that the label is still decidedly about luxury.

The relaxed, unbuttoned mood was evident with the first item down the runway: a one-shoulder, asymmetrical wrap dress in silk chiffon that was short enough to barely graze the hip on one side, covered by a long crepe blazer, both in a breezy light pink.

The stage was decorated to evoke a street market, with palm trees and tall baskets filled with fruit lining the runway.