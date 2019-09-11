COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former supervisors and colleagues who weren't interviewed in the investigation about widespread sexual abuse by an Ohio State University team doctor now face questioning under oath and scrutiny from a medical board.

The issue: Who knew about Richard Strauss' misconduct, and did they respond properly? Strauss died in 2005, so answers must come from decades-old records, the 300-plus accusers and others who knew him.

Ohio's medical board is reviewing whether any licensed doctors violated a duty to report concerns.

Meanwhile, a judge says men suing the university can pursue sworn statements from ex-employees who didn't cooperate with the investigation done for Ohio State. Those include the administrator of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a former student health director who now has a similar position at another university.