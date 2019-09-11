VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia has fired coach Marcelino García Toral three games into the Spanish league season.

The decision was announced Wednesday after team president Anil Murthy returned to Spain after meeting Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

Valencia did not immediately give a reason for its decision. Spanish media reports said Marcelino had been at odds with team owners over planning for the season.

Former player Albert Celades, coach of Spain's Under-21 squad until last year, is expected to replace Marcelino.

Valencia plays at Barcelona on Saturday, and at Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.

Marcelino helped Valencia to finish fourth in last season's Spanish league.

Valencia is currently 10th in the 20-team league after opening with a home draw against Real Sociedad, a loss at Celta Vigo and a home win against promoted Mallorca.

