National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/11 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 90 56 .616 _
Washington 79 64 .552
Philadelphia 75 69 .521 14
New York 74 70 .514 15
Miami 51 93 .354 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 63 .563 _
Chicago 77 67 .535 4
Milwaukee 76 68 .528 5
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14½
Pittsburgh 63 82 .434 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 94 52 .644 _
Arizona 75 70 .517 18½
San Francisco 70 75 .483 23½
San Diego 67 77 .465 26
Colorado 61 84 .421 32½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.