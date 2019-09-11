  1. Home
  2. World

Migrant ship requests medical evacuation of pregnant woman

By  Associated Press
2019/09/11 22:19
Migrants are transferred onto a dinghy from a 14-meter sailboat Josefa, run by the group Resqship, after being rescued near the Bouri Oil Fields, to b

Migrants are transferred onto a dinghy from a 14-meter sailboat Josefa, run by the group Resqship, after being rescued near the Bouri Oil Fields, to b

A toddler who was rescued at sea by a 14-meter sailboat Josefa, run by the group Resqship, is carried by a medic after being transferred onto the huma

A toddler who was rescued at sea by a 14-meter sailboat Josefa, run by the group Resqship, is carried by a medic after being transferred onto the huma

ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING (AP) — A humanitarian rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea has appealed to Italian and Maltese authorities for the medical evacuation of a pregnant woman and a safe place of disembarkation for the 83 other migrants on board.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, run jointly by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, rescued 50 migrants from a rubber boat on Sunday, including the woman, who is nine months pregnant.0

The ship also took in 34 migrants rescued by a small sailboat on Monday, after it declared a state of emergency.

The Ocean Viking was initially asked to bring the migrants to Zawiyah, Libya, which the ship refused, saying Libya is not a safe place to disembark.