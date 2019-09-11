All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|53-22
|42-29
|Tampa Bay
|87
|59
|.596
|8
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|43-32
|44-27
|Boston
|76
|69
|.524
|18½
|9
|3-7
|L-4
|36-39
|40-30
|Toronto
|56
|89
|.386
|38½
|29
|2-8
|W-1
|28-42
|28-47
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|48
|38½
|1-9
|L-6
|22-51
|24-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|41-31
|48-24
|Cleveland
|85
|61
|.582
|5
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|43-29
|42-32
|Chicago
|64
|80
|.444
|25
|20½
|4-6
|W-2
|35-37
|29-43
|Kansas City
|53
|92
|.366
|36½
|32
|6-4
|L-2
|29-44
|24-48
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45½
|41
|3-7
|W-1
|19-50
|24-50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|56-18
|39-33
|Oakland
|85
|60
|.586
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|48-27
|37-33
|Texas
|72
|74
|.493
|23
|13½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-30
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|79
|.459
|28
|18½
|3-7
|L-3
|35-36
|32-43
|Seattle
|59
|86
|.407
|35½
|26
|2-8
|W-1
|30-40
|29-46
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|56
|.616
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|47-28
|43-28
|Washington
|79
|64
|.552
|9½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|41-29
|38-35
|Philadelphia
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|42-32
|33-37
|New York
|74
|70
|.514
|15
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|34-41
|Miami
|51
|93
|.354
|38
|26
|3-7
|L-2
|29-47
|22-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-26
|35-37
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-24
|30-43
|Milwaukee
|76
|68
|.528
|5
|1
|8-2
|W-5
|43-31
|33-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|78
|.462
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-35
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|63
|82
|.434
|18½
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-41
|32-41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|52
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|56-20
|38-32
|Arizona
|75
|70
|.517
|18½
|2½
|6-4
|L-3
|36-33
|39-37
|San Francisco
|70
|75
|.483
|23½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-39
|39-36
|San Diego
|67
|77
|.465
|26
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|34-39
|33-38
|Colorado
|61
|84
|.421
|32½
|16½
|2-8
|W-1
|35-35
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.