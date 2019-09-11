  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/11 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 95 51 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 42-29
Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 8 _ 9-1 W-6 43-32 44-27
Boston 76 69 .524 18½ 9 3-7 L-4 36-39 40-30
Toronto 56 89 .386 38½ 29 2-8 W-1 28-42 28-47
Baltimore 46 98 .319 48 38½ 1-9 L-6 22-51 24-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 55 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-1 41-31 48-24
Cleveland 85 61 .582 5 ½ 6-4 W-3 43-29 42-32
Chicago 64 80 .444 25 20½ 4-6 W-2 35-37 29-43
Kansas City 53 92 .366 36½ 32 6-4 L-2 29-44 24-48
Detroit 43 100 .301 45½ 41 3-7 W-1 19-50 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 51 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 56-18 39-33
Oakland 85 60 .586 _ 7-3 W-1 48-27 37-33
Texas 72 74 .493 23 13½ 6-4 L-1 40-30 32-44
Los Angeles 67 79 .459 28 18½ 3-7 L-3 35-36 32-43
Seattle 59 86 .407 35½ 26 2-8 W-1 30-40 29-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 56 .616 _ _ 8-2 L-1 47-28 43-28
Washington 79 64 .552 _ 4-6 L-1 41-29 38-35
Philadelphia 75 69 .521 14 2 6-4 W-1 42-32 33-37
New York 74 70 .514 15 3 6-4 W-2 40-29 34-41
Miami 51 93 .354 38 26 3-7 L-2 29-47 22-46
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 63 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-26 35-37
Chicago 77 67 .535 4 _ 4-6 L-1 47-24 30-43
Milwaukee 76 68 .528 5 1 8-2 W-5 43-31 33-37
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 40-35 27-43
Pittsburgh 63 82 .434 18½ 14½ 5-5 L-1 31-41 32-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 94 52 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-2 56-20 38-32
Arizona 75 70 .517 18½ 6-4 L-3 36-33 39-37
San Francisco 70 75 .483 23½ 4-6 W-1 31-39 39-36
San Diego 67 77 .465 26 10 5-5 W-1 34-39 33-38
Colorado 61 84 .421 32½ 16½ 2-8 W-1 35-35 26-49

x-clinched division

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.