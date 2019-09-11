  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/11 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 95 51 .651 _
Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 8
Boston 76 69 .524 18½
Toronto 56 89 .386 38½
Baltimore 46 98 .319 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 55 .618 _
Cleveland 85 61 .582 5
Chicago 64 80 .444 25
Kansas City 53 92 .366 36½
Detroit 43 100 .301 45½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 51 .651 _
Oakland 85 60 .586
Texas 72 74 .493 23
Los Angeles 67 79 .459 28
Seattle 59 86 .407 35½

___

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.