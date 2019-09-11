American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|59
|.596
|8
|Boston
|76
|69
|.524
|18½
|Toronto
|56
|89
|.386
|38½
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|85
|61
|.582
|5
|Chicago
|64
|80
|.444
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|92
|.366
|36½
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|Oakland
|85
|60
|.586
|9½
|Texas
|72
|74
|.493
|23
|Los Angeles
|67
|79
|.459
|28
|Seattle
|59
|86
|.407
|35½
___
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.