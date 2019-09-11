  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/11 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 _
Oakland 84 60 .583 _
Cleveland 84 61 .579 ½

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 79 63 .556 _
Chicago 77 66 .538 _
Milwaukee 75 68 .524 2
Arizona 75 69 .521
Philadelphia 74 69 .517 3
New York 73 70 .510 4

___

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___