AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .326; Brantley, Houston, .323; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Devers, Boston, .314; Altuve, Houston, .307; Martinez, Boston, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Gurriel, Houston, .304.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 128; Devers, Boston, 116; Bregman, Houston, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Semien, Oakland, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 100; C.Santana, Cleveland, 99; Kepler, Minnesota, 96; Villar, Baltimore, 96.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 185; Devers, Boston, 180; LeMahieu, New York, 175; Brantley, Houston, 170; Polanco, Minnesota, 170; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Betts, Boston, 164; Semien, Oakland, 161; Martinez, Boston, 160; J.Abreu, Chicago, 158.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Devers, Boston, 49; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Semien, Oakland, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 35.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Torres, New York, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 32; M.Chapman, Oakland, 32.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.52; G.Cole, Houston, 2.73; Minor, Texas, 3.08; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.17; Giolito, Chicago, 3.27; Miley, Houston, 3.35; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.73; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.78.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 281; Verlander, Houston, 264; Bieber, Cleveland, 241; Boyd, Detroit, 225; Morton, Tampa Bay, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 216; Lynn, Texas, 209; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 183.