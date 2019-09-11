  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Dining, laughing, living amid Hong Kong protests

By JAE HONG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/11 10:01
In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, a bride fixes her groom's bow tie during a wedding photoshoot on the top of the Victoria Peak in Hong Kong. Life is not

In this Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 photo, a man sets up his camera in the Victoria Peak area to photograph Hong Kong's skyline. Life is not quite normal af

In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, a woman looks at her phone while stretching at a park by Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after th

In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, photo, pro-democracy protesters march along a street past a restaurant in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after t

In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, photo, two commuters ride an escalator at a train station past police officers in riot gear deployed to arrest proteste

In this Sept. 3, 2019, photo, a tourist poses for photos in front of a popular mural by artist Alex Croft Saturday in the SoHo district of Hong Kong.

In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 photo, Pro-democracy protesters march in central Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months of steady prot

In this Sept. 3, 2019, photo, pedestrians cross a street in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months of steady

In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, a group of people play basketball at Southorn Playground, where hundreds of people gathered the day before to protest ag

In this Sept. 2, 2019, photo, workers bundle rebars at a metal yard as a building displaying Chinese national flags is seen in the distance in Hong Ko

In this Aug. 31, 2019, photo, spectators watch as pro-democracy protesters march in central Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months of

In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, people wait for buses at a bus stop vandalized by protesters in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months o

In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, an old apartment building stands next to a gleaming tower in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months of s

In this Sept. 3, 2019, a group of elderly people play mahjong at a shop in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months of steady protests i

In this Sept. 2, 2019, photo, a taxi driver eats his late dinner in his car near the Temple Street Night Market in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal

In this Sept. 2, 2019, photo, a group of British tourists share a laugh around a dinner table at Temple Street Night Market in Hong Kong. Life is not

In this Sept. 2, 2019, photo, a woman stretching at a coffee shop is seen through a window with condensation in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal af

In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, workers remove graffiti left by protesters during a protest the night before in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal afte

In this Sept. 2, 2019, photo, a vendor selling handbags along with a few "I heart HK" tote bags, sits in her booth at Temple Street Night Market in Ho

In this Sept. 4, 2019, photo, a man walks past a bus stop spray-painted with an anti-China slogan "Chinazi" in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal aft

HONG KONG (AP) — A couple in wedding dress and tuxedo pose for photos on Hong Kong's famed Victoria Peak. A diner at a streetside restaurant focuses on his food while protesters march by. Two people ride the up escalator as a phalanx of riot-ready police descends on the other side.

Life is not quite normal after three months of steady protests in this Asian financial center — and yet normal life goes on, as it must, for the city's 7.4 million people.

Residents, tourists and laughter fill the restaurants at the Temple Street night market, though declining airport arrivals and discounted hotel rooms show the tourism industry's pain.

"There's a lot going on here at the moment, obviously, but still a lovely place to be," said David Smith, a 49-year-old British man sitting with friends at an outdoor table on a rain-dampened street. "You just have to be more careful when you are here."

The images of this summer's pro-democracy and anti-police and anti-government protests have been riveting. Repeated bursts of tear gas. Homemade gasoline bombs hurled at police. Blood stains on the ground. A sea of umbrellas as marchers take over downtown streets.

Away from, or between, the madness, old-timers play their mahjong tiles. Bright laundry hangs from a drab apartment building in this vertical city. Spray-painted slogans cover a Kate Spade advertisement on a bus shelter. On the other side, people wait for the bus.