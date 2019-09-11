YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon's president says he is organizing a national dialogue for the end of the month on all the crises facing the country, including violence that has killed thousands in its Anglophone regions.

President Paul Biya also called Tuesday night for all separatists in the English-speaking regions to surrender and be forgiven. Their alternative, he warned, is to face military action.

Many Cameroonians said they had expected Biya to grant amnesty to arrested separatists and political leaders as a way to bring peace to the troubled country.

But Biya said he already has made great efforts trying to solve the separatist crisis in the restive South East and North East regions, though fighters benefiting from the financial support of Cameroonians living in other countries continue to try to tear Cameroon apart.