WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's firing of national security adviser John Bolton (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Iran is claiming credit for President Donald Trump's dismissal of his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton.

An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN' roh-HAH'-nee) said Bolton's departure was the result of Iran's resistance to Trump's maximum pressure campaign.

The adviser (Hesameddin Ashena) said in a tweet that the move is a sign of the pressure campaign's failure and proof that Iran is able to "manage" U.S. policies on Iran.

Trump and Bolton disagreed on numerous issues, including over the president's willingness to consider meeting with Rouhani.

__

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."