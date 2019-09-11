CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro is launching extended military exercises along the border with Colombia, amid rising tensions between the South American neighbors.

The troop movements beginning Tuesday are expected to run through Sept. 28.

Maduro is under pressure from opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who seeks to oust the socialist leader with backing from Colombia and the United States among more than 50 nations.

Maduro summoned his defense council on the eve of the exercises, saying the machinery of war has started against Venezuela, which will defend itself.

Both Colombia and Venezuela accuse each other of harboring forces trying to overthrow the neighboring government.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has said Venezuela should spend its money on food, not missiles.