MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's army says soldiers were attacked by a mob of townspeople in central Mexico and fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

The military says soldiers were guarding a warehouse full of suspected stolen goods on Monday in the Puebla state town of Acajete when about 150 people came and began to insult and attack them with rocks and sticks.

Video of the clash showed soldiers on vehicles facing off with screaming townspeople. Some of the soldiers appeared to throw rocks back at the crowd.

The crowd dispersed when shots were fired. In a statement, the army said soldiers fired into the air after other shots were heard. There were no injuries.

Organized crime groups have been known to send civilians after soldiers who infringe on their business.