HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Nova Scotia to survey the damage caused by post-tropical cyclone Dorian over the weekend.

Trudeau said Tuesday the federal government will support crews in restoring power in any way it can.

More than 500,000 electricity consumers in Atlantic Canada were without power at the peak of the storm on Saturday. That represents 80 percent of the homes and businesses in Nova Scotia and 75 percent in Prince Edward Island. More than 100,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity Tuesday morning.

No deaths from the storm have been reported in Canada.

About 350 members of the Canadian military have been deployed to Nova Scotia to help restore electricity and clear roads