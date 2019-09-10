LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Rodman keeps finding new ways to surprise.

The 58-year-old former NBA star built his own personal brand of flamboyant individualism well before social media made every pro athlete accessible to fans.

He says: "I was just being free."

After winning two championships with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls, Rodman flamed out of the NBA in 2000. He found his way back in front of microphones and cameras in recent years by forming a relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman's spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN "30 For 30" documentary "Dennis Rodman: For Better or Worse."