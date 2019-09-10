SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan started on the road to the 2022 World Cup by beating Myanmar 2-0 in Yangon on Tuesday.

A spectacular strike from outside the area by Shoya Nakajima after 16 minutes put Japan in control. Takumi Minamino ensured Japan led 2-0 by halftime.

Japan reached the second round of the 2018 World Cup and is looking for a seventh successive finals appearance.

It moved into second place in Group F of Asia qualifying, three points behind leader Tajikistan. The Central Asian team, yet to appear at a World Cup, recorded a second successive win, defeating Mongolia 1-0.

Iran kicked off its attempt to reach the global stage for a fifth time with a 2-0 win in Hong Kong thanks to goals from Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard.

Singapore went to the top of Group D after topping Palestine 2-1.

Only the top team from the eight groups and the four best second-placed finishers progress to the next stage.

