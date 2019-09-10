BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Washington
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|x-Connecticut
|23
|11
|.676
|3
|x-Chicago
|20
|14
|.588
|6
|Indiana
|13
|21
|.382
|13
|New York
|10
|24
|.294
|16
|Atlanta
|8
|26
|.235
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|13
|.618
|1
|x-Minnesota
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|x-Seattle
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|x-Phoenix
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Dallas
|10
|24
|.294
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled