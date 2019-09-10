  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/10 22:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 26 8 .765
x-Connecticut 23 11 .676 3
x-Chicago 20 14 .588 6
Indiana 13 21 .382 13
New York 10 24 .294 16
Atlanta 8 26 .235 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 22 12 .647
x-Las Vegas 21 13 .618 1
x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 4
x-Seattle 18 16 .529 4
x-Phoenix 15 19 .441 7
Dallas 10 24 .294 12

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled