American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/10 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 95 50 .655 _
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 9
Boston 76 68 .528 18½
Toronto 55 89 .382 39½
Baltimore 46 97 .322 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 88 55 .615 _
Cleveland 84 61 .579 5
Chicago 63 80 .441 25
Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½
Detroit 42 100 .296 45½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 50 .655 _
Oakland 84 60 .583 10½
Texas 72 73 .497 23
Los Angeles 67 78 .462 28
Seattle 58 86 .403 36½

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.