American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|9
|Boston
|76
|68
|.528
|18½
|Toronto
|55
|89
|.382
|39½
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|84
|61
|.579
|5
|Chicago
|63
|80
|.441
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|Detroit
|42
|100
|.296
|45½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Oakland
|84
|60
|.583
|10½
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|23
|Los Angeles
|67
|78
|.462
|28
|Seattle
|58
|86
|.403
|36½
___
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0
Houston 15, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.