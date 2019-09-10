  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/10 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 95 50 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-3 53-22 42-28
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 9 _ 9-1 W-5 43-32 43-27
Boston 76 68 .528 18½ 8 4-6 L-3 36-39 40-29
Toronto 55 89 .382 39½ 29 1-9 L-7 27-42 28-47
Baltimore 46 97 .322 48 37½ 2-8 L-5 22-50 24-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 88 55 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-31 48-24
Cleveland 84 61 .579 5 ½ 5-5 W-2 43-29 41-32
Chicago 63 80 .441 25 20½ 3-7 W-1 34-37 29-43
Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½ 31 6-4 L-1 29-44 24-47
Detroit 42 100 .296 45½ 41 3-7 L-2 18-50 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 50 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-5 56-17 39-33
Oakland 84 60 .583 10½ _ 6-4 L-1 48-27 36-33
Texas 72 73 .497 23 12½ 7-3 W-4 40-29 32-44
Los Angeles 67 78 .462 28 17½ 3-7 L-2 35-35 32-43
Seattle 58 86 .403 36½ 26 2-8 L-6 29-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 55 .621 _ _ 9-1 W-1 47-28 43-27
Washington 79 63 .556 _ 5-5 W-1 41-29 38-34
Philadelphia 74 69 .517 15 3 5-5 L-1 41-32 33-37
New York 73 70 .510 16 4 6-4 W-1 39-29 34-41
Miami 51 92 .357 38 26 3-7 L-1 29-46 22-46
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 62 .566 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-26 35-36
Chicago 77 66 .538 4 _ 5-5 W-1 47-24 30-42
Milwaukee 75 68 .524 6 2 7-3 W-4 43-31 32-37
Cincinnati 67 77 .465 14½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 40-35 27-42
Pittsburgh 63 81 .438 18½ 14½ 6-4 W-1 31-41 32-40
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 93 52 .641 _ _ 5-5 W-1 56-20 37-32
Arizona 75 69 .521 17½ 7-3 L-2 36-33 39-36
San Francisco 69 75 .479 23½ 3-7 L-2 30-39 39-36
San Diego 66 77 .462 26 11 4-6 L-1 33-39 33-38
Colorado 60 84 .417 32½ 17½ 1-9 L-2 34-35 26-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.