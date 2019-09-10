All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|53-22
|42-28
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|9
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|43-32
|43-27
|Boston
|76
|68
|.528
|18½
|8
|4-6
|L-3
|36-39
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|89
|.382
|39½
|29
|1-9
|L-7
|27-42
|28-47
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|48
|37½
|2-8
|L-5
|22-50
|24-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|40-31
|48-24
|Cleveland
|84
|61
|.579
|5
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|43-29
|41-32
|Chicago
|63
|80
|.441
|25
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|34-37
|29-43
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|31
|6-4
|L-1
|29-44
|24-47
|Detroit
|42
|100
|.296
|45½
|41
|3-7
|L-2
|18-50
|24-50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|56-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|84
|60
|.583
|10½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|48-27
|36-33
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|23
|12½
|7-3
|W-4
|40-29
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|78
|.462
|28
|17½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-35
|32-43
|Seattle
|58
|86
|.403
|36½
|26
|2-8
|L-6
|29-40
|29-46
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|47-28
|43-27
|Washington
|79
|63
|.556
|9½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|41-29
|38-34
|Philadelphia
|74
|69
|.517
|15
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|41-32
|33-37
|New York
|73
|70
|.510
|16
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|39-29
|34-41
|Miami
|51
|92
|.357
|38
|26
|3-7
|L-1
|29-46
|22-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|46-26
|35-36
|Chicago
|77
|66
|.538
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|47-24
|30-42
|Milwaukee
|75
|68
|.524
|6
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|43-31
|32-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|77
|.465
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|40-35
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|63
|81
|.438
|18½
|14½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-41
|32-40
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|93
|52
|.641
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|56-20
|37-32
|Arizona
|75
|69
|.521
|17½
|2½
|7-3
|L-2
|36-33
|39-36
|San Francisco
|69
|75
|.479
|23½
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|30-39
|39-36
|San Diego
|66
|77
|.462
|26
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|33-39
|33-38
|Colorado
|60
|84
|.417
|32½
|17½
|1-9
|L-2
|34-35
|26-49
___
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0
Houston 15, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 8, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.