NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|10
|4
|6
|36
|39
|23
|North Carolina Courage
|10
|4
|4
|34
|34
|18
|Chicago
|10
|8
|2
|32
|32
|26
|Utah Royals FC
|9
|6
|4
|31
|20
|15
|Reign FC
|8
|5
|6
|30
|19
|21
|Washington Spirit
|7
|7
|4
|25
|22
|19
|Houston
|6
|9
|4
|22
|18
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|4
|12
|4
|16
|16
|27
|Orlando Pride
|4
|13
|2
|14
|20
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Utah Royals FC 1, Portland 0
North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 1
Reign FC 3, Orlando Pride 1
Chicago 3, Houston 0
Chicago at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Utah Royals FC, 9 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.