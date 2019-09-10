All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|15
|5
|8
|53
|53
|35
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|6
|51
|54
|42
|Atlanta
|15
|10
|3
|48
|47
|33
|D.C. United
|11
|10
|9
|42
|39
|38
|New York
|12
|12
|5
|41
|47
|44
|Toronto FC
|11
|10
|8
|41
|49
|46
|New England
|10
|10
|9
|39
|42
|49
|Montreal
|11
|15
|4
|37
|42
|56
|Orlando City
|9
|13
|8
|35
|37
|41
|Chicago
|8
|12
|10
|34
|44
|43
|Columbus
|8
|15
|7
|31
|33
|44
|Cincinnati
|5
|21
|3
|18
|29
|72
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|4
|6
|63
|76
|32
|Seattle
|13
|9
|7
|46
|46
|45
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|6
|45
|46
|37
|San Jose
|13
|10
|5
|44
|48
|43
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|4
|43
|40
|35
|Portland
|13
|11
|4
|43
|45
|41
|FC Dallas
|12
|10
|7
|43
|47
|38
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|3
|42
|41
|45
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|12
|7
|37
|42
|47
|Colorado
|9
|14
|6
|33
|47
|54
|Houston
|9
|15
|4
|31
|38
|49
|Vancouver
|6
|15
|9
|27
|30
|53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC 2, New England 1
Toronto FC 5, Cincinnati 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie
Colorado 2, Seattle 0
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.