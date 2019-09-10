Rescuers work near the stern of the vessel Golden Ray as it lays on its side near the Moran tug boat Dorothy Moran, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Jekyll I
In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a USCG helicopter hovers over an overturned cargo ship in St. Simons Sound, Ga., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
Visitors to driftwood beach watch a Moran tugboat near the stern of the vessel Golden Ray as it lays on its side as a tent and rescuers can be seen ne
People are shown on Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in the background, off the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8
Coast Guard crews and port partners respond to a disabled cargo vessel with a fire on board Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (U.S. Coas
Rachel, left, and Sarah Mitchell look at their phones as they sun bathe on Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in
In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a crew member of the cargo ship Golden Ray is helped off the capsized ship Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, off
In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a crew member of the cargo ship Golden Ray as he is helped off the capsized ship Monday, Sept. 9,
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Now that four crewmembers trapped inside a cargo ship capsized off Georgia's coast have been pulled to safety, the U.S. Coast Guard says it's focused on safely removing the massive vessel while protecting the environment.
Coast Guard rescuers pulled the four South Korean crew members from the Golden Ray on Monday after drilling through the hull's steel plates. All four were described as alert and in relatively good condition.
The rescues followed nearly 36 hours of work after the Golden Ray rolled onto its side early Sunday while leaving the Port of Brunswick with more than 4,000 vehicles.
The ship remains stuck in St. Simons Sound, closing the busy port while shipping hazards are evaluated.
Altamaha Riverkeeper, a group that works to protect water in the area from pollution, posted on Facebook that it will keep monitoring the salvage operations.