AsianInNY fashion show to feature new talent from Taiwan

Catwalk to feature 22 child models

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/12 19:20
Wei Tzu-yuan (from left to right), Minika Ko, AsianInNY co-founder Diana Lee, Lawrence Chang and Naima Mora.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 11th edition of the AsianInNY fashion show in New York will not only feature new design talent from Taiwan, but also see 22 children take to the catwalk, reports said Thursday (September 12).

Since 2008, the organization has used New York Fashion Week as a backdrop to promote Asian talent.

Taiwanese designers will be represented this Saturday (September 14) by Lawrence Chang and Wei Tzu-yuan flying especially in from Taipei, and by New York-based talent such as Minika Ko, Gilbert Chen, and the duo of Alice Lo and Yessenia Tseng, the Central News Agency reported.

Naima Mora, the winner of season 4 of “America’s Next Top Model,” was invited to wear Chang’s creations.

A total of 31 adult models, many of them of Asian descent, will show the clothes, but they will also be joined by 22 children between the ages of 4 and 8, organizers said. The designers have sought inspiration from Taiwanese materials and from traditional culture, according to CNA.
