Wimbledon CEO to leave after 2020 tournament

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The chief executive of Wimbledon says he will step down after eight years in the role.

Richard Lewis will leave after next year's grass-court Grand Slam event at the All England Club.

The departure of Lewis, who joined as CEO in 2012, coincides with the handover of the role of Wimbledon chairman from Philip Brook to Ian Hewitt.

Under Lewis there was a 160% increase in player prize money, Court No. 1 was rebuilt and the grass-court season was extended.

Brook says Lewis has delivered "a phenomenal period of change that will long be recognized in our history."

