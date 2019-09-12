Penghu makes coral reefs a priority

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A reef rehabilitation event took place at a bay in Magong City on Taiwan’s Penghu main island, on Thursday (Sept. 12), as part of a government bid to revitalize the ocean ecosystem.

The event saw Magistrate Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉) take part in a coral gardening project, and he also mailed a postcard in an underwater mailbox. The postcard wished for a revitalized Penghu sea world, through the government and the nation’s citizens working together.

Growing coral is part of the government’s ocean management initiative to realize ocean sustainability, Lai said. Other measures include improved sewage treatment, removal of fishing nets at sea, fingerling release projects, and fishing equipment control.

The reef restoration project, along with the installation of underwater mailboxes, aims to promote tourism while raising public awareness about ocean conservation. There are 12 businesses providing scuba diving tours for tourists, the government said.