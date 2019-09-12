TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s first and only vocational school specializing in culinary education for high-school students continues to expand its educational offerings with a unique approach to teaching practical skills. Kai Ping Culinary School (開平餐飲學校) is Taiwan’s only high school level educational institute certified by the World Association of Chefs Societies.

Located in Taipei’s Da’an District, Kai Ping strives to train the next generation of professional chefs to enrich Taiwan’s hospitality and service industries. Kai Ping has a history of over 60 years as an educational institute, but is has specialized in culinary education since 2007, and was recognized by WorldChefs in 2015.

In recent years, Kai Ping has steadily expanded its international network with other culinary academies abroad, and further enriched its own course offerings. In order to better simulate the environment and demands of work in the service industry, Kai Ping has adopted a model of education to create a micro-society within the school, where students learn to assume different roles in their interactions with educators, guests, and one another.

To better prepare students for work in the hospitality industry, the school has adopted a pedagogy termed “Phaslized Thematic Socialization” or “learning through doing” via modules crafted to train students in various vocational, as well as social and cultural skills. Across the street from the regular school campus, Kai Ping maintains a restaurant open to the public that is entirely operated by students, where they can test their skills and gain practical service experience.



Students with American Culinary Federation President Stafford DeCambra (Photo from Kai Ping Culinary School)

The school also maintains a wide array of functional kitchen labs, where students are taught culinary craft by some of Taiwan’s top chefs, bakers, and other food professionals. Guest chefs from abroad are also sometimes invited for special training seminars. Beyond simply teaching students how to cook and work in a kitchen, Kai Ping Culinary School aims to inspire a spirit of entrepreneurship and self-enrichment in learners.

The school’s International Bridge Program, established in 2015, provides students with opportunities to study for weeks with top culinary institutes abroad. Kai Ping remains dedicated to training influential professionals in the food service and hospitality industry who will further Taiwan’s well-deserved reputation for hospitality.

The school is always seeking new partners and programs to expand and enrich its course offerings. Recently, the school became the first institution to offer the professional Water Sommelier course, based on standards of the Doemens Savour Academy in Germany, which is open to all age groups. Kai Ping Culinary School also offers practical skills and continuing education programs for adults with culinary aspirations.

Check out the official webpage or for more information on enrollment or possible partnerships.



Water Sommelier course (Photo from Kai Ping Culinary School)