Shiite Muslims gather outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. M
Actors perform Tazieh, a traditional play re-enacting the death of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and 72 of his companions, a day ahead of
Shiite Muslims visit the Karti Sakhi Shrine a day before Ashoura, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Ashoura falls on the 10th day of Muhar
Shiite women beat their chests during a Muharram procession, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic ca
A woman weeps while watching Tazieh, a traditional play re-enacting the death of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and 72 of his companions, a
Black-clad Shiite Muslims mourn in a ceremony a day ahead of Ashoura, at the old main bazaar, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Ashoura falls on
Shiite Muslims attend the mid-day prayer prior to a Muharram procession at a mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Muharram, the firs
BEIRUT (AP) — Shiite Muslims around the world are observing Ashoura, one of the most sacred religious holy days for their sect.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Iraq, Iran and Lebanon are marking the day with rallies, prayers and self-flagellation.
Ashoura commemorates the killing of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, the Imam Hussein, by a rival Muslim faction in Karbala in present day Iraq, in 680 A.D.
Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet. Hussein's killing has been is attributed with cementing the schism between Shiite and Sunni Islam.
This year's somber commemoration comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the crisis between Iran and the U.S. in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.