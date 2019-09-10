MIAMI (AP) — The former attorney general of El Salvador is joining a Florida university. Douglas Meléndez Ruíz will lead workshops on justice reform and anti-corruption at Florida International University and in Central America

Ruiz's high-level corruption cases put a former president, a judge and his own predecessor behind bars. FIU says he joined the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs as a senior fellow.

Meléndez Ruíz will lead a series of workshops and capacity-building programs on justice reform and anti-corruption at FIU and in Central America. He arrived as part of a grant this summer and will start this fall.

Previous fellows include Manny Diaz, former mayor of Miami. Current fellows include David J. Kramer, former assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor under President George W. Bush.