TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) increase in number in Taiwan, the government is preparing to introduce new legislation regulating their use in different environments throughout the country.

New laws governing the use of UAVs will go into effect at the end of March 2020, according to a recent statement from the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC). Ahead of an expected proliferation of drone technology, the MOTC on Thursday (Sept. 12) officially opened the country’s first national UAV testing site in Miaoli County, complete with drone flight demos.

Located near the Houlong Riverside Park (後龍溪河濱公園) in Miaoli, the site will serve as a research area for private firms as well as government agencies for work related to the use of remote-controlled UAVs and their potential public or private applications. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) also worked with the local Miaoli County government and the central government to prepare the testing site, reports CNA.

The site includes a 20-meter long runway and over 300 square meters of available space for drone flight testing. The maximum weight permitted for UAVs at the site is 150 kg.

The government hopes that the site will help cultivate talent in the drone industry. Its goal is for the testing facility to serve as a vital link in developing the domestic and international supply chains for UAV production and development.



Opening ceremony at UAV test site, Sept. 12 (Central News Agency photo)