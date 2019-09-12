  1. Home
Taiwan President Tsai sees closer AI, wind energy cooperation with Germany

The two countries can lead the way in digital development: Tsai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/12 17:04
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at a sustainable summit Thursday September 12.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Germany can work even more closely together to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and wind energy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday (September 12).

Speaking at the 2019 Taiwan Sustainable Summit, she named the building of a “smart country” as one of the top aims of her administration, the Central News Agency reported.

Turning to Germany, she confirmed that the two countries had maintained close economic and technological links for years, and could continue to lead the way ahead in fields such as wind energy and AI.

Tsai mentioned how Germany’s Siemens had invested NT$3 billion (US$96.9 million) in cooperation projects with Taiwan and was planning NT$120 million more, including funding for a digital research and development project in Taichung.
Tsai Ing-wen
wind energy
AI
Germany
Siemens
sustainable development

