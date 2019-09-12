TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University (NTU) placed 120th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020, up 50 spots from last year.

A total of 36 universities in Taiwan made the list, which includes 1,400 universities across 92 countries. The London-based publication claims to provide the most diverse university rankings, measuring the performance of academic institutions performance in 13 indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) and Taipei Medical University (TMU) both made the top 400. The rise in rankings for the two schools could be attributed to better performance in citations (research influence) and research environments, while NTHU received higher scores in areas like research income from industry and teaching environment, reported the Central News Agency.

According to THE editor Ellie Bothwell, the fact that NTU was able to climb 50 places this year in the face of fierce global academic competition was truly remarkable. Bothwell suggested that Taiwan's most prestigious university work on improving its rankings through increased investment in its teaching environment and international cooperation.

The University of Oxford clinched the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. Rounding out the rest of the top ten were the California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Harvard University, Yale University, the University of Chicago, and Imperial College London.