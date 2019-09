Rugby World Cup Glance

TOKYO (AP) — RUGBY WORLD CUP=

All Matches in Japan=

All Times GMT=

POOL A=

M W D L F A BP Pts

Ireland 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Japan 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Russia 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Samoa 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Scotland 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

--

Friday, Sept. 20 — Japan vs. Russia at Tokyo, 1045

Sunday, Sept. 22 — Ireland vs. Scotland at Yokohama, 0745

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Russia vs. Samoa at Kumagaya, 1015

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Japan vs. Ireland at Shizuoka, 0715

Monday, Sept. 30 — Scotland vs. Samoa at Kobe, 1015

Thursday, Oct. 3 — Ireland vs. Russia at Kobe, 1015

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Japan vs. Samoa at Toyota, 1030

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Scotland vs. Russia at Shizuoka, 0715

Saturday, Oct. 12 — Ireland vs. Samoa at Fukuoka, 1045

Sunday, Oct. 13 — Japan vs. Scotland at Yokohama, 1045

___

POOL B

M W D L F A BP Pts

Canada 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Italy 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Namibia 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

New Zealand 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

South Africa 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

--

Saturday, Sept. 21 — New Zealand vs. South Africa at Yokohama, 0945

Sunday, Sept. 22 — Italy vs. Namibia at Osaka, 0515

Thursday, Sept. 26 — Italy vs. Canada at Fukuoka, 0745

Saturday, Sept. 28 — South Africa vs. Namibia at Toyota, 0945

Wednesday, Oct. 2 — New Zealand vs. Canada at Oita, 1015

Friday, Oct. 4 — South Africa vs. Italy at Shizuoka, 0945

Sunday, Oct. 6 — New Zealand vs. Namibia at Tokyo, 0445

Tuesday, Oct. 8 — South Africa vs. Canada at Kobe, 1015

Saturday, Oct. 12 — New Zealand vs. Italy at Toyota, 0445

Sunday, Oct. 13 Namibia vs. Canada at Kamaishi, 0115

____

POOL C=

M W D L F A BP Pts

Argentina 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

England 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

France 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Tonga 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

United States 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

--

Saturday, Sept. 21 — France vs. Argentina at Tokyo, 0715

Sunday, Sept. 22 — England vs. Tonga at Sapporo, 1015

Thursday, Sept. 26 — England vs. United States at Kobe, 1045

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Argentina vs. Tonga at Osaka, 0445

Wednesday, Oct. 2 — France vs. United States at Fukuoka, 0745

Saturday, Oct. 5 — England vs. Argentina at Tokyo, 0800

Sunday, Oct. 6 — France vs. Tonga at Kumamoto, 0745

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Argentina vs. United States at Kumagaya, 0445

Saturday, Oct. 12 — England vs. France at Yokohama, 0815

Sunday, Oct. 13 — United States vs. Tonga at Osaka, 0545

____

POOL D=

M W D L F A BP Pts

Australia 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Fiji 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Georgia 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Uruguay 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Wales 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

--

Saturday, Sept. 21 — Australia vs. Fiji at Sapporo, 0425

Monday, Sept 23 — Wales vs. Georgia at Toyota, 1015

Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Fiji vs. Uruguay at Kamaishi, 0515

Sunday, Sept. 29 — Georgia vs. Uruguay at Kumagaya, 0515

Sunday, Sept. 29 — Australia vs. Wales at Tokyo, 0745

Thursday, Oct. 3 — Georgia vs. Fiji at Osaka, 0515

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Australia vs. Uruguay at Oita, 0515

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Wales vs. Fiji at Oita, 0945

Friday, Oct. 11 — Australia vs. Georgia at Shizuoka, 1015

Sunday, Oct. 13 — Wales vs. Uruguay at Kumamoto, 0815

_____

QUARTERFINALS=

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Winner Pool C vs. Runner-up Pool D at Oita, 0715

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Winner Pool B vs. Runner-up Pool A at Tokyo, 1015

Sunday, Oct. 20 — Winner Pool D vs. Runner-up Pool C at Oita, 0715

Sunday, Oct. 20 — Winner Pool A vs. Runner-up Pool B at Tokyo, 1015

______

SEMIFINALS=

Yokohama=

Saturday, Oct. 26=

Winner QF1 vs. Winner QF2, 0800

Sunday, Oct. 27=

Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF4, 0900

_____

BRONZE PLAYOFF=

Friday, Nov. 1=

Tokyo=

Semifinal losers, 0900

_____

FINAL=

Saturday, Nov. 2=

Yokohoma=

Semifinal winners, 0900