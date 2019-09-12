TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After China announced on Wednesday (Sept. 11) that Morrison Lee (李孟居), a Taiwanese citizen who went missing in China at the end of August, was arrested for "endangering national security," Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that day urged Taiwanese citizens not to visit Hong Kong or China.

At a press conference on Wednesday (Sept. 11), China Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) confirmed that Lee, a political adviser to Pintung County’s Fangliao Township and activist who lost contact with family and friends on Aug. 20 during a solo trip to Hong Kong, is being investigated in accordance with the law for "suspected criminal activities and endangering national security." Later on Wednesday, CNA cited DPP Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) urged Taiwanese citizens to exercise extra caution if they plan to go to Hong Kong or China.

The DPP that day also issued a statement which read, "The Democratic Progressive Party urges citizens to avoid visiting Hong Kong and China due to tough internal situations," reported Reuters. The DPP also called on the relevant departments in China "ensure the human rights and personal safety of the parties concerned, publish relevant evidence and materials, refrain from dealing with them in black boxes, and expeditiously allow family members to visit and allow consultations with lawyers, so as to safeguard their due judicial rights," reported CNA.

DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) told the media that Taiwan is a country in which its people are guaranteed freedom, democracy, and human rights, according to the report. In China, such comprehensive freedom, democracy, and human rights are "relatively difficult requirements," but if the country wants to jump onto the international stage, these rights cannot be ignored, said Cho.

Based on photos Lee sent to friends, he was known to have traveled to Hong Kong on Aug. 18 and took photos of anti-extradition bill protests that evening. On Aug. 20, Lee posted photos of People's Liberation Army armored vehicles and military trucks in Shenzhen, but it is not known if these were taken by him or shared from others.

Lee was never seen or heard from again. His friends and relatives are concerned that he is being held in a Chinese jail on trumped up charges, possibly related to taking photos of military vehicles.