  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/09 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 95 50 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-3 53-22 42-28
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 9 _ 9-1 W-5 43-32 43-27
Boston 76 68 .528 18½ 4-6 L-3 36-39 40-29
Toronto 55 89 .382 39½ 29½ 1-9 L-7 27-42 28-47
Baltimore 46 97 .322 48 38 2-8 L-5 22-50 24-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 88 55 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-31 48-24
Cleveland 83 61 .576 4-6 W-1 43-29 40-32
Chicago 63 80 .441 25 21 3-7 W-1 34-37 29-43
Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½ 31½ 6-4 L-1 29-44 24-47
Detroit 42 100 .296 45½ 41½ 3-7 L-2 18-50 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 94 50 .653 _ _ 7-3 W-4 55-17 39-33
Oakland 84 59 .587 _ 7-3 W-2 48-27 36-32
Texas 72 73 .497 22½ 13 7-3 W-4 40-29 32-44
Los Angeles 67 77 .465 27 17½ 3-7 L-1 35-34 32-43
Seattle 58 86 .403 36 26½ 2-8 L-6 29-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 55 .621 _ _ 9-1 W-1 47-28 43-27
Washington 79 63 .556 _ 5-5 W-1 41-29 38-34
Philadelphia 74 69 .517 15 5-5 L-1 41-32 33-37
New York 73 70 .510 16 6-4 W-1 39-29 34-41
Miami 51 91 .359 37½ 25 4-6 W-1 29-45 22-46
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 62 .566 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-26 35-36
Chicago 76 66 .535 _ 5-5 L-3 47-24 29-42
Milwaukee 74 68 .521 2 7-3 W-3 43-31 31-37
Cincinnati 67 77 .465 14½ 10 4-6 W-1 40-35 27-42
Pittsburgh 62 81 .434 19 14½ 6-4 L-2 31-41 31-40
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 93 52 .641 _ _ 5-5 W-1 56-20 37-32
Arizona 75 69 .521 17½ 2 7-3 L-2 36-33 39-36
San Francisco 69 74 .483 23 4-6 L-1 30-38 39-36
San Diego 66 76 .465 25½ 10 5-5 W-2 33-38 33-38
Colorado 60 84 .417 32½ 17 1-9 L-2 34-35 26-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Houston 21, Seattle 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Font 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Francisco (Cueto ), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.