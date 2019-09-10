  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/10 10:32
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13
Houston 0 1 0 .000 28 30
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27
Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12
Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27

___

Thursday's Games

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT

Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17

San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3

Monday's Games

New Orleans 30, Houston 28

Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.