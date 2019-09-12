  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes unable to pay full wages for August

Foreign staff receive 40 percent of their salary for August

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/12 13:40
A Chunghwa Picture Tubes factory in Taoyuan.

A Chunghwa Picture Tubes factory in Taoyuan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Troubled panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (CPT, 中華映管) only paid its foreign staff 40 percent of their wages for August and Taiwanese staff between 10 and 55 percent, its parent company, the Tatung Group, said Thursday (September 12).

Last month, CPT announced it would lay off all of its 2,100 employees, most of them at plants in Taoyuan City, casting doubt on whether the ailing company had any future.

Tatung said that due to a shortage of money it was paying only part of the wages for August on Thursday, the Central News Agency reported. Taiwanese staff making up to NT$50,000 (US$1,600) a month would receive 55 percent of their salary, those up to NT$70,000 would get 15 percent, and staff making more than NT$70,000 a month would receive 10 percent.

CPT said it had appointed a professional adviser to take the company through the current procedure and promised it would pay the salaries, pensions and other funds due to its staff.

Banks and creditors would be asked to form a supervisory committee to oversee developments at the company, according to CNA.

The Taoyuan City Department of Labor Affairs said it had sent a delegation to CPT to investigate the salary situation, while pointing out that violations of the Labor Standards Act could result in fines ranging from NT$20,000 to NT$1 million.

Employees had the right to terminate their contract with the employer and request a document proving they had not left voluntarily, Taoyuan City said.
Chunghwa Picture Tubes
Tatung
panels
Taoyuan City Government

RELATED ARTICLES

Solar power in Taiwan surpassed nuke plant due to hot sun on Mon.
Solar power in Taiwan surpassed nuke plant due to hot sun on Mon.
2019/09/03 15:55
Taiwan moves 200 migrant workers out of Chunghwa Picture Tubes amid power cutoff
Taiwan moves 200 migrant workers out of Chunghwa Picture Tubes amid power cutoff
2019/08/31 16:11
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes announces layoffs
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes announces layoffs
2019/08/29 15:30
Taiwan mayor embarks on six-day trip to Japan
Taiwan mayor embarks on six-day trip to Japan
2019/08/06 13:56
Taiwan’s Foxconn to sell unfinished panel factory in China: Reuters
Taiwan’s Foxconn to sell unfinished panel factory in China: Reuters
2019/08/02 13:34