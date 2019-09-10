WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--ON TENNIS-BIG THREE

NEW YORK — At some point, of course, Rafael Nadal and the rest of the Big Three will stop winning Grand Slam titles, someone younger will emerge and a shift at the top of tennis will happen. Just not yet. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CAR--F1-ITALIAN GP-LECLERC

MONZA, Italy — Charles Leclerc was supposed to be Ferrari's future star. Standing aloft on Monza's iconic podium, above a sea of fans dressed in Ferrari red, the future star was acclaimed as the current star. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 640 words, photos.

TEN--TENNIS RANKINGS

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has jumped 10 spots to a career-high No. 5 in the WTA rankings — from 107th at the start of the year — while Ash Barty has replaced Naomi Osaka at No. 1. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-PAKISTAN TOUR

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Ten top Sri Lanka cricketers opted out of a tour to Pakistan this month citing security concerns. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 220 words.

SOC--EUROPEAN QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Germany flirted with defeat for a second straight European Championship qualifier before Marcel Halstenberg's first international goal lifted the team to a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland. The Dutch delivered another impressive attacking display in beating Estonia 4-0. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 750 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BKO--WORLD CUP TODAY — Czech Republic, US complete quarterfinal field. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— CYC--SPANISH VUELTA — Fuglsang wins 16th stage, Roglic adds to overall lead. SENT: 180 words.

