Champions Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 8

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, $2,318,965. 2, Jerry Kelly, $1,561,882. 3, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 4, Bernhard Langer, $1,276,279. 5, Scott Parel, $1,271,681. 6, Retief Goosen, $1,225,235. 7, David Toms, $1,218,635. 8, Kevin Sutherland, $1,186,464. 9, Kirk Triplett, $1,155,592. 10, Ken Tanigawa, $1,045,748.

Scoring

1, Scott McCarron, 69.36. 2, David Toms, 69.47. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.50. 4, Retief Goosen, 69.52. 5, Scott Parel, 69.61. 6, Jerry Kelly, 69.62. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.65. 8, Brandt Jobe, 70.00. 9, Billy Andrade, 70.03. 10, Woody Austin, 70.06.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 296.6. 2, Darren Clarke, 293.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 292.4. 4, Retief Goosen, 290.6. 5, Scott McCarron, 289.5. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 289.0. 7, Vijay Singh, 287.0. 8, Scott Parel, 286.6. 9, Doug Garwood, 284.9. 10, 2 tied with 283.9.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.06%. 2, Colin Montgomerie, 78.46%. 3, Joe Durant, 78.14%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 77.13%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 76.34%. 6, Paul Goydos, 76.01%. 7, Ken Duke, 75.99%. 8, Mark O'Meara, 75.96%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 75.91%. 10, Olin Browne, 75.51%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Brandt Jobe, 72.89%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.34%. 3, David Toms, 72.10%. 4 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Bernhard Langer, 71.26%. 6, Joe Durant, 70.75%. 7, Tom Lehman, 70.67%. 8, Billy Andrade, 70.62%. 9, Scott Parel, 70.51%. 10, Retief Goosen, 70.45%.

Total Driving

1 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 32. 3, Bernhard Langer, 37. 4 (tie), Colin Montgomerie and Kirk Triplett, 39. 6 (tie), Ken Duke and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 42. 8, 3 tied with 44.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.729. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 1.733. 3, Mark O'Meara, 1.741. 4, Scott Parel, 1.744. 5, Kent Jones, 1.746. 6, Tim Petrovic, 1.748. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.755. 8 (tie), Retief Goosen and Paul Goydos, 1.756. 10, 2 tied with 1.759.

Birdie Average

1, Scott McCarron, 4.24. 2, David Toms, 4.22. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 4.16. 4, Retief Goosen, 4.13. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.98. 6, Scott Parel, 3.95. 7, Brandt Jobe, 3.94. 8, Vijay Singh, 3.89. 9, Kent Jones, 3.88. 10, Kirk Triplett, 3.85.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, David Toms, 101.3. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 3, Scott Parel, 124.0. 4, Darren Clarke, 128.6. 5, Tom Lehman, 141.0. 6 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 144.0. 8, Brandt Jobe, 150.0. 9, Jeff Maggert, 156.0. 10, 2 tied with 177.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Frost, 61.25%. 2, Rocco Mediate, 60.71%. 3, Paul Broadhurst, 59.62%. 4, Tom Pernice Jr., 59.15%. 5, Tom Byrum, 58.67%. 6, Woody Austin, 56.92%. 7, Carlos Franco, 56.86%. 8, Scott Parel, 56.58%. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 56.25%. 10, Retief Goosen, 55.32%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 71. 2, Scott Parel, 80. 3, Retief Goosen, 96. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 109. 5, Jerry Kelly, 116. 6, Bernhard Langer, 117. 7, Scott McCarron, 124. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 132. 9, Brandt Jobe, 141. 10, Tom Lehman, 167.