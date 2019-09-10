New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|261.35
|261.35
|260.20
|261.05
|Down .50
|Oct
|261.70
|261.90
|260.15
|261.50
|Down .65
|Nov
|261.70
|262.20
|261.20
|262.15
|Down .70
|Dec
|263.15
|263.30
|261.35
|262.75
|Down .65
|Jan
|262.50
|263.40
|262.50
|263.40
|Down .65
|Feb
|263.75
|Down .70
|Mar
|264.15
|264.30
|262.65
|263.75
|Down .75
|Apr
|264.20
|Down .80
|May
|264.30
|264.50
|263.60
|264.25
|Down .80
|Jun
|264.75
|Down .80
|Jul
|264.15
|264.90
|264.15
|264.90
|Down .80
|Aug
|265.50
|Down .80
|Sep
|265.70
|Down .85
|Oct
|266.25
|Down .85
|Nov
|266.70
|Down .85
|Dec
|266.75
|Down .90
|Jan
|267.25
|Down .90
|Feb
|267.65
|Down .90
|Mar
|267.70
|Down .90
|Apr
|267.75
|Down .90
|May
|268.10
|Down .90
|Jun
|268.35
|Down .90
|Jul
|268.50
|Down .90
|Aug
|268.65
|Down .90
|Sep
|268.80
|Down .90
|Dec
|269.20
|Down .90
|Mar
|269.50
|Down .90
|May
|269.55
|Down .90
|Jul
|269.70
|Down .90
|Sep
|269.75
|Down .90
|Dec
|269.80
|Down .90
|Mar
|269.85
|Down .90
|May
|269.90
|Down .90
|Jul
|269.95
|Down .90
|Sep
|270.00
|Down .90
|Dec
|270.05
|Down .90
|Mar
|270.10
|Down .90
|May
|270.15
|Down .90
|Jul
|270.20
|Down .90