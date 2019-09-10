  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/09/10 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 261.35 261.35 260.20 261.05 Down .50
Oct 261.70 261.90 260.15 261.50 Down .65
Nov 261.70 262.20 261.20 262.15 Down .70
Dec 263.15 263.30 261.35 262.75 Down .65
Jan 262.50 263.40 262.50 263.40 Down .65
Feb 263.75 Down .70
Mar 264.15 264.30 262.65 263.75 Down .75
Apr 264.20 Down .80
May 264.30 264.50 263.60 264.25 Down .80
Jun 264.75 Down .80
Jul 264.15 264.90 264.15 264.90 Down .80
Aug 265.50 Down .80
Sep 265.70 Down .85
Oct 266.25 Down .85
Nov 266.70 Down .85
Dec 266.75 Down .90
Jan 267.25 Down .90
Feb 267.65 Down .90
Mar 267.70 Down .90
Apr 267.75 Down .90
May 268.10 Down .90
Jun 268.35 Down .90
Jul 268.50 Down .90
Aug 268.65 Down .90
Sep 268.80 Down .90
Dec 269.20 Down .90
Mar 269.50 Down .90
May 269.55 Down .90
Jul 269.70 Down .90
Sep 269.75 Down .90
Dec 269.80 Down .90
Mar 269.85 Down .90
May 269.90 Down .90
Jul 269.95 Down .90
Sep 270.00 Down .90
Dec 270.05 Down .90
Mar 270.10 Down .90
May 270.15 Down .90
Jul 270.20 Down .90