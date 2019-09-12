TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the U.S. and China continue to slap retaliatory tariffs on each other's goods, Taiwan will fill some of the trade void by buying US$3.6 billion (about NT$113.1 billion) worth of American agricultural products.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S., Taiwan has announced that Taiwan will purchase an array of products from American farms, including meat, corn, wheat, and soybeans. According to the statement, Deputy Minister of the Council of Agriculture, Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季), will ink a letter of intent to this effect next week at the Congressional Visitor Centre in Washington.

The announcement portrayed the island country as a dependable partner market amid fraught U.S-China relations. Painting a contrast with China, the office said, "Taiwan instead has been a trustworthy trading partner of the US and is taking substantial action to enhance closer US-Taiwan economic cooperation."













