COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ten top Sri Lanka cricketers have opted out of a tour to Pakistan this month citing security concerns.

A Sri Lanka Cricket announcement on Monday says the players were summoned for a discussion before the squad is picked. SLC says players were given the choice whether to go or not.

The players opting out included captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, and Thisara Perera.

The limited-overs tour begins on Sept. 27.

Major teams have generally avoided playing in Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus which killed eight people and injured several players.

___

