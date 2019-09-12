Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) claimed her 500th career WTA win Wednesday, defeating her Australian opponent, Priscilla Hon, to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's singles at the Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open.



It took world No. 29 Hsieh two hours and 10 minutes to complete her 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 victory over Hon.



Hsieh started off weak in the first set and failed to find her rhythm and was eventually edged out 1-6.



Hon raced to a 2-0 lead but squandered it in the second set, allowing Hsieh to claw her way back and force a tie-break.



The 33-year-old Hsieh fell behind 3-5 in the final set, but she came from behind and eventually put away the match 7-5.



Hsieh will next encounter Japan's Nao Hibino Friday. In their previous two encounters, Hsieh has won once, at the ASB Women's Classic in January 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand.



The Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, part of the WTA International 2019 WTA Tour, is being held Sept. 9-15 at the Regional Park Tennis Stadium in Hiroshima and has a total purse of US$250,000.