MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador's proposed budget for next year would continue his commitment to social spending for the elderly and youth and funnel more resources to the state-owned oil company Pemex.

But some analysts see the 6.1 trillion peso ($312 billion) proposal's assumptions on economic growth and oil production as optimistic.

Gabriela Siller with Banco BASE notes that the proposal assumes economic growth of 1.5% to 2.5% in 2020, but this year's growth estimate has been reduced to 0.6% to 1.2 %.

The government also continues to bet big on struggling Pemex. It will give the company 46 billion pesos ($2.4 billion), as well as 40 billion pesos ($2 billion) in tax breaks.

On Monday, ratings agency Moody's warned that Pemex's investment-grade status is in jeopardy.