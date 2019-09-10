HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's body will lie in state at two different stadiums in the capital for three days before he is buried Sunday, the information minister said Monday.

Mugabe, an ex-guerrilla chief who took power in 1980 when the African country shook off white minority rule and ruled for decades, died on Friday at a hospital in Singapore. He was 95.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement that Mugabe's body will lie in state at Harare's Rufaro Stadium on Thursday and Friday and then at the National Sports Stadium, also in the capital, on Saturday.

She said Mugabe will be buried on Sunday but she did not say where, prompting speculation that there is a disagreement between Mugabe's family and the government over his resting place.