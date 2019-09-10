The Pyer Moss collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Singer Normani attends the Pyer Moss runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brent N. Cl
Musician Young Paris attends the Pyer Moss runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brent
Professional basketball player Chris Bosh and a guest attend the Pyer Moss runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Bro
Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond looks in on hair and makeup ahead of the presentation of the Pyer Moss collection during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 8, 20
NEW YORK (AP) — Pyer Moss' latest production for New York Fashion Week was a brilliant, irreverent and joyous celebration of black culture, specifically black women.
There was a huge choir that veered from stirring, soaring gospel to Cardi B. A spoken word artist reminded the audience that rock 'n' roll was invited by a black, queer woman. And a stunning collection of clothes that ran the gamut from casual chic to red-carpet gowns were all modeled by black or brown faces.
It was a show where even the colorful, eye-catching garments proved to be just part of the story designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, masterfully weaved together on Sunday night.
Jean-Raymond says he looks at the show as an art project. The show was held at the ornate Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.