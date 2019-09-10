LENA, Spain (AP) — Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark made a solo charge on the final climb to win the 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, while Primoz Roglic finished strong to increase his overall lead.

It was the first stage win in a Grand Tour race for Fuglsang, who finished 22 seconds in front of Tao Geoghegan Hart and 40 seconds ahead of Luis León Sánchez.

Roglic held on to the leader's red jersey for the seventh straight day by fending off late attacks by his closest challengers, including Miguel Ángel López and Tadej Pogacar. They all finished nearly six minutes behind Fuglsang.

Roglic added 23 seconds to his lead over veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, who could not keep up on the final climb of the 144-kilometer (89-mile) stage that finished with a beyond-category summit at the Alto de la Cubilla.

Pogacar and López were nearly four minutes off the overall lead.

On Tuesday, riders get their last rest day before facing the decisive stretch of the three-week Grand Tour race that finishes on Sunday in Madrid.

