NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When The Black Keys last played a festival together in 2015, there was no plan to go on an indefinite hiatus. Guitarist/singer Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney just stopped booking shows.

Now five years after their last album, the Grammy-winning duo is back with their ninth record called "Let's Rock" and a new tour starting Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

Carney says the nonstop worldwide touring they were doing prior to their break was taking a toll on their lives. Both worked on solo projects as producers and collaborators with other artists.

Auerbach says the time apart working on different music separately made it a lot more fun when they returned to the studio last year to start recording again.